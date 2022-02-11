Archdiocese of Philadelphia to make masks optional for students, staff in suburban county schools

article

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced major changes to its COVID-19 protocols and masking policy on Friday afternoon.

The use of masks will be optional for students and staff in elementary schools and high schools operated by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties beginning Feb. 28, 2022, officials announced on Friday.

Other COVID-19 measures, including social distancing, increased ventilation and more cleaning will continue in the schools.

A letter was sent to parents that read in part:

"As part of our continuous monitoring of COVID-19 statistics, we have seen a significant drop in the number [of] positive cases within our school communities over the last two weeks. Now, as positive case numbers are declining and the data regarding cloth masks has been updated, we are looking at steps to adjust our plan slowly in order to return to a more traditional school environment while keeping children safe."

PREVIOUS: Archdiocese of Philadelphia students, staff required to wear masks

While schools in several Pennsylvania counties will be able to have a choice, the group’s schools in the City of Philadelphia will require masks due to a school district mask mandate.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is encouraging all students and staff members to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter