Convicted felon arrested in shooting that left 1 man dead in Allentown

A convicted felon has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a man in Allentown.

The incident happened Tuesday at approximately 7:39 p.m. when Allentown Police were called to the intersection of 7th and Gordon Streets for reports of gunfire.

According to police, 25-year-old Justin Nevius was taken into custody late Tuesday night in Phillipsburg, N.J. for his role in the shooting that left another man dead.

An investigation was conducted and surveillance video revealed that a Nissan Altima traveling south on 7th street pulled up to next to a Dodge caravan driven by Kippy R. Henry.

When the Altima stopped, a series of muzzle flashes were seen coming from the driver's side of the vehicle. At the same time, two individuals left the car and ran. The Altima then continued south on 7th Street before turning east on Gordon Street.

When police arrived on the scene they found Henry had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At the scene of the shooting, police recovered several spent 40-caliber shell casings. Several of the Dodge caravan's windows had been shot out.

Nevius, a convicted felon, faces multiple charges including Criminal Homicide and weapons-related offenses.

