Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded

A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning.

The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m.

According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's Point Development Group hired Controlled Demolition Inc. to perform the implosion.

"Great care and preparation has been taken leading to the event to assure local and state compliance as well as the safety of the community," Upper Township officials said.

Authorities say it is unlikely that any residents felt the impact of the implosion in their homes.

The tower was considered a Jersey Shore landmark since 1974.