Couple pleads guilty in string of explosions in Bucks County

article

A couple has pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection with explosions that gripped Upper Bucks County in the spring of 2018, prosecutors say.

David Surman,32, pleaded guilty to a count of weapons of mass destruction and a count of conspiracy to the same stemming from the manufacture and detonation of several explosive devices in May and June of 2018.

The judge ordered Surman to serve one day less than one year to one day less than two years at the Bucks County Correctional Facility followed by 10 years of probation. Surman,

“I would never hurt another living thing,” Surman said. “I didn’t even mean to scare people.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police: Arrest made in connection with Bucks County explosions

Advertisement

Bucks County bombing suspect released on bail

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Tina M. Smith, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing or transporting an explosive or incendiary device for her role as the driver of the vehicle from which Surman tossed the explosives prior to detonation. Smith was sentenced to four and a half years of probation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP