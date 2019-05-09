Bucks County bombing suspect released on bail

The suspect in a series of mysterious explosions in Bucks County last spring is heading home after he was granted bail.

RELATED: Police: Arrest made in connection with Bucks County explosions

No one answered the door at the Milford Township home of 31-year-old David Surman Jr. hours after a judge ordered his release from jail.

Bucks County prosecutors say Surman Jr. violated the terms of his bail by buying more chemicals under fake names. In a bail hearing, his mother testified those chemicals were actually bought for the family chemical business. A judge agreed so Suman Jr. is a free man again on a $500,000 bail pending his August trial.

The judge added a few new conditions, including that he must wear a GPS monitoring device and is not allowed to use the internet.

