COVID-19 vaccination push is on in N.J.

Over 2,000,000 Americans have been fully vaccinated and more than 55,000,000 have received booster shots. There’s been a big state-wide push in New Jersey to make sure everyone gets vaccinated.

It was a day of mixed messages at Camden County’s Covid-19 Hub on the one-year anniversary of the first vaccine shots in the Garden State.

Balloons were waving in the wind and officials spoke of the life-saving abilities of the vaccines while urging the unvaccinated to get their shots.

County officials say they’re seeing a spike of 200 new infections over a 7-day average. They strongly urged the unvaccinated to rethink their decisions. "Listen, if you are unvaccinated, you’re the ones spreading the virus, you’re the ones ending up in the hospital and you’re the ones dying. It’s that simple," said Louis Cappelli, the director of the Camden County Commissioners.

Under a grouping of white tents in the parking lot of the community college in Blackwood, booster shots were flowing. Narik Johnson of Sicklerville said he was relieved to get his booster.

In Newark, Governor Phil Murphy echoed the "get vaccinated" theme while reporting 3,500 new infections and 30 deaths.

Back in Camden County, the health officer is urging residents to spend the holidays with people whose vaccination status they’re familiar with.

