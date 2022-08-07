Crews battle West Philly fire in same location where over 150 gallons of gasoline were found

article

Philadelphia fire crews were called to an early morning house fire in West Philly.

The call came a little before 12:30 Sunday morning, on the 100 block of North 59th Street.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 20 minutes.

The fire happened in the same location where more than 150 gallons of gasoline were discovered in milk jugs August 1.

Officials have not said if the fire is related. A cause of the fire is under investigation.