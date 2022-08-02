Another fire erupts after over 150 jugs of gasoline found in West Philadelphia house

A house where more than 150 one-gallon jugs filled with gasoline were found has caught on fire - the second time in the past several months.

The jugs were reportedly found when police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street Monday for complaints of a strong smell of gas.

Upon entering the abandoned West Philadelphia home, officials say 154 one-gallon milk jugs full of gasoline were piled inside.

On Tuesday morning, fire crews responded to the same home for a reported fire.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where firefighters could be seen working on the scorched home, as well as its neighbor.

The fire was reportedly placed under control around 10:30 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the jugs were safely removed from house Monday night.

This is reportedly the second time a fire has broken out inside the house. Police say a man, who has been taken into custody as a person of interest, owned the house prior to the first fire.



