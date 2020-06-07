Crews paint over Frank Rizzo's mural in South Philadelphia in wake of protests

Crews are painting over the Frank Rizzo mural in South Philadelphia early Sunday.

The Mural Arts Program, which maintains the mural, says it believes the mural is a 'painful reminder' of the former mayor's legacy.

Rizzo has long been a controversial figure in Philadelphia's history, known for his volatile relationship with the black community.

In a statement, the Mural Arts Program said in part:

"We do not believe the maintenance and repair of the Rizzo mural is consistent with our mission. We think it is time for the mural to be decommissioned, and would support a unifying piece of public art in its place. Legally, in this case, because the mural is located on private property, the owner would need to approve of the removal or replacement of the mural, which has not been granted. At this time, Mural Arts will no longer be involved in the repair or restoration of the mural."

Just last week, the city removed the equally controversial Frank Rizzo statue that previously stood in front of the Municipal Services building in Center City.

Protesters defaced the statue during recent demonstrations demanding racial equality and reforms to policing.

These changes were prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

In the aftermath of his death, citizens nationwide have taken to the streets of Minneapolis, where Floyd's death took place, and countless other US cities and towns have participated in unifying rallies calling for change in policing standards.

Rizzo, who died in 1991 at the age of 70, had an extremely volatile relationship with the African-American community in Philadelphia. He served as police commissioner from 1967-1971 and was a two-term mayor from 1972-1980.

