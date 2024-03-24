Crews work to put out large duplex fire in Bordentown

Fire crews are working to put out a large fire that sources say broke out in Burlington County Sunday.

According to officials, a two-alarm fire broke out at a home on West 3rd Street in Bordentown Sunday afternoon and quickly spread to the home next door.

The family members in the now destroyed home were safely evacuated. Officials say one woman was inside the home next door, and she was also safely evacuated.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.