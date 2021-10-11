Cyclist hurt in crash in South Philadelphia

Police say a cyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in South Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 8th and Ritner Streets.

FOX 29 has learned that the victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on what led up to the crash or if police plan to file any charges.

An investigation remains underway.

