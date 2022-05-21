DA: Fugitive shot by police after he fled, fired at officers in Montgomery County

article

A man wanted by police since last year is now in custody after a pursuit in Montgomery County on Saturday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mark Simpkins Jr. by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole on Oct. 4, 2021.

The 29-year-old was spotted by police walking into an A-plus store on Main Street in Norristown around 6 a.m.

When officers tried to approach Simpkins, he allegedly fled and ran between two houses. Officials say he then fired a shot at the officers who fired back and hit him in the leg.

He was taken into custody at house on the 600 block of West Lafayette Street and treated for his injury at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

A black pistol magazine and cellphone were reportedly found on the ground next to Simpkins, along with a 9mm handgun in a nearby yard.

One shot was fired from the gun, which had been reported as stolen during a burglary in Philadelphia on April 26, 2021, according to the DA's office.

Officials say multiple baggies of cocaine were also recovered from Simpkins’ sweatpants pocket.

Advertisement

Simpkins is charged with aggravated assault on police officers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, person not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver and related charges.