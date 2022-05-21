Expand / Collapse search

Police car hit by minivan while responding to gun call in Wissinoming, officials say

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 2:42PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Two officers were involved in a crash Saturday while en route to a priority call.

They were responding to a report of a person with a gun when the police car was struck on the drivers side by a man driving a Chrysler Town and Country minivan, according to police.

The crash occurred on Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street around noon.

Neither officer sustained any injuries. 

The 58-year-old driver of the minivan suffered a hand injury that was treated on the scene.

No arrests were made.