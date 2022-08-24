Three suspects accused of threatening, robbing man at East Falls gas station fled in stolen car, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a man at a Philadelphia gas station before fleeing in a stolen car.
According to police, the robbery happened on August 12 at 9:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station on the 4200 block of Ridge Avenue.
Authorities say three unknown males approached another man and threatened to shoot him.
The suspects also struck the man in the face, demanding his wallet and keys, according to authorities.
Police say the suspects then fled in a silver Chevrolet that was later recovered and police learned it was in stolen status.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.