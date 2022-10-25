DA: Man charged with murder for killing FedEx worker in 'retaliation' shooting at Philadelphia Airport

article

A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder for a shooting that claimed the life of an innocent man, and boiled over into an unprovoked attack on police, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's office.

Keith Lamont Blount, 59, is accused of shooting and killing a FedEx employee in the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia Airport on October 7.

Officials say the victim, 51-year-old Bartholomew Masciulli, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his face inside his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man speaking to the victim, pull a gun, fire five rounds into the car, then flee the scene. Five 9mm shell casings were found about 50 feet behind the vehicle.

Another witness said they knew Blount, and that he was training to come a FedEx driver with the victim.

"When the defendant did not receive a positive evaluation, he decided to retaliate in the worst way possible.," the DA's office said.

Another shooting ensued after police located the suspect's residence in Philadelphia later that day.

Police say Blount opened fire on two officers as they drove down 10th Street, then shot at four more officers as they responded to the scene. The officers returned fire, grazing the suspect in the head.

"These officers were literally just driving up the street when he decided to start shooting at the officers and hit the officer's vehicle," Outlaw said.

Blount is charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and related firearms charges, in addition to attempted murder charges in connection to the police shooting. He is currently being held without bail.