Officials: Child rescued, firefighter injured after blaze breaks out in Kensington rowhome
article
PHILADELPHIA - A fire completely engulfed a home in Kensington Tuesday morning, leaving both a child and firefighter injured.
Officials say crews arrived on-scene to heavy fire bursting from a two-story rowhouse on the 3100 block of Custer Street around 7 a.m.
A child had to be rescued from the home, and transported to a medical hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The fire grew from the first to second floor, but was placed under control by 7:31 a.m.
One firefighter was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries during the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.