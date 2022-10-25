'This year, I'm a Philly Fanatic' : Amazon Alexa predicts Phillies will beat Astros in 2022 World Series

Houston, you're going to have a problem, according to Amazon Alexa.

Not only is the entire Delaware Valley rooting for the Fightins, but so is the Amazon voice assistant.

When you ask Alexa who she thinks will win the upcoming 2022 World Series, the voice assistant has no problem rooting for the underdog.

"This year, I'm a Philly Fanatic," Alexa says. "The Astros might be the favorite, but allow me a little name-dropping. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola [are] two bona fide ace starting pitchers for the Phillies with magical right arms, so my pick goes to the underdog, the Philadelphia Phillies, who are on a roll knocking out three tough opponents with strong pitching and timely hitting. Houston, you're going to have a problem."

The series begins Friday in the Phillies' first World Series appearance since 2009 and run until November 5 if necessary.

Game Schedule

Game 1: Phillies @ Astros - Friday, October 28 - 8:03 p.m.

Game 2: Phillies @ Astros - Saturday, October 29 - 8:03 p.m.

Game 3: Astros @ Phillies - Monday, October 31 - 8:03 p.m.

Game 4: Astros @ Phillies - Tuesday, November 1 - 8:03 p.m.

Game 5*: Astros @Phillies - Wednesday, November 2 (if necessary) - 8:03 p.m.

Game 6*: Phillies @ Astros - Friday, November 4 (If necessary) - 8:03 p.m.

Game 7*: Phillies @ Astros - Saturday, November 5 (If necessary) - 8:03 p.m.

