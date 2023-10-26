DA: New Jersey high school football coach facing weapons charges after juveniles find handgun in car

A New Jersey assistant high school football coach and teachers aide is facing charges after police say juveniles found a gun in his car during a recent football game.

Andrew Paden, an employee at Rancocas Valley Regional High School, was placed on administrative leave after being charged Wednesday with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds Without Permission, and Witness Tampering.

The investigation began when police say a student at Rancocas Valley Regional High School reported to school officials that they saw kids playing with a handgun inside Paden's vehicle during a junior varsity football game on Oct. 9.

Authorities later learned that Paden had taken some of the juveniles to the game and gave them permission to be in his car during the game. Police allege that Paden later went to the house of one of the juveniles in an attempt to get them to say the handgun was a fake they had brought with them to the game.

Paden was released after being charged, according to police, and the case is being prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.