DA: Plymouth Township man charged for sexually assaulting young girl multiple times over six-year period

A Plymouth Township man has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting an elementary-school-aged girl during a six-year period from 1997 to 2003.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, 38-year-old Daniel Barnett was charged with 20 felony counts of rape of a child and related charges.

The DA's office says the investigation began when the victim, who is now 29, reported to the Plymouth Township Police Department that she was raped by Barnett more than 100 times from the time she was five until she was about nine.

Investigators then learned he was a friend of the victim's brother, according to officials.

Police say the sexual abuse began with him touching her inappropriately over her clothes and then progressed to rape and other types of sexual assault.

"This defendant was repeatedly sexually assaulting a very young girl for years," District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

During Barnett's arraignment on April 13, the judge set a $1 million bail and conditions that prevent him from contacting the victim, children, or adults who are disabled.

He failed to post bail and has been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

