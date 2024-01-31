Dangerous conditions linger in Burlington County after January Nor’easter

High above the homes in Riverside Park our Fox29 drone captured the Rancocas Creek where it meets the Delaware River. Which is a huge threat to homes during heavy rain.

It flooded the Gilbert's home on Stewart Avenue in Delran during the Nor’easter three weeks ago when officials say water breached the berm.

"We need help and we need it bad," said Linda Gilbert.

One home remains condemned and signs of cleanup remain and there is concern the road will collapse.

"These cracks that you see in the asphalt is cracks from the water and it would bubble up, squirt up, you had little fountains in the middle of the road and stuff," said Bob.

They have lived there for 30 years.

"We've already from 2011 until now took our own money and put the washer and dryer upstairs and put everything on the first floor," said Linda.

The Gilberts and other residents, some who are displaced for three weeks, packed a township meeting.

"I feel like I'm standing alone on an island somewhere that somebody has forgotten about us. Nobody has communicated with us," said Jodi Klein.

Officials say the two issues are berm erosion and storm water drainage problems.

"It took us a lot of years. 11 years to get the Army Corps involved. Ultimately, the army corps has jurisdiction, they have the potential budget to help us do whatever they are going to do," said Mayor Gary Catrambone.

Officials presented findings from a feasibility study and say the next step is possible mitigation.

"Pump stations or increasing the berm height or walls whatever they may be. But it is important to note this requires federal approval," said Council President Tyler Burrell.

Meanwhile, residents say many are thinking about selling and getting out.

"It's a tight little community. None of us want to see us go," said Linda.

The township had representatives with Blue Acres at the meeting. They buy properties in areas at risk for flooding.

No one from the Army Corps of Engineers attended.