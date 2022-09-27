Dating app robberies: Wilmington men robbed at gunpoint by suspect they met on Grindr, police say

article

A connection on a popular dating app quickly took a turn for the worse for two victims in Wilmington over the past two months.

Police say 22-year-old Jyar Davis is a suspect in at least two online dating robberies after meeting men on the Grindr app.

The first victim, a 39-year-old man, was reportedly robbed on the 1500 block of Bonwood Road in Alban Park on August 28.

Less than a month later, a 20-year-old was robbed on the 400 block of Homestead Road in Alban Park on September 21.

MORE HEADLINES:

In both robberies, police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the victims, and stole their phones and money.

Jyar was charged with robbery and possession of a firearm and held on $230,000.