Deadly shooting inside Kensington residence claims 59-year-old woman: officials

Tragedy unfolded inside a residence on a street in Kensington as a 59-year-old woman was shot to death.

The gunfire broke out on the 3400 block of Crystal Street, in Kensington, Friday afternoon, just after 1 p.m., officials said.

After the shooting, the woman was driven to St. Christopher’s Hospital in a private vehicle. She had been shot in the chest. She died at the hospital.

A full investigation is underway, as police indicate no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

