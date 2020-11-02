How to deal with election stress

For many people, the uncertainty of the election during a time of COVID-19 is overwhelming.

"A lot of anxiety. I’m nervous for our country as a whole either way it’s going to be chaotic," Ciana Brown said.

Lucia Cucinotta, director of Anjali Power Yoga, has a front row seat to the constant action at the ballot box across the street. She also agrees the anxiety is real and finding a release is necessary.

Cuccinotta recommends yoga. Basic meditation and breathing exercises like the 4-7-8 breath is recommended by yoga teacher Lori McAlister of Bala Cynwyd

On the eve of Election Day, McAlister led a free virtual community gathering — a forum to vent and process the current wave of uncertainty in a healthy way.

For more information, please visit the following;

https://loriyoga.com/

https://www.anjalipoweryoga.com/

