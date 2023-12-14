Interim Commissioner John Stanford talks 2023 crime rates in Philadelphia, future plans

As 2023 comes to a close and a new mayoral administration is set to take shape, the Philadelphia Police Department has dealt with a wide variety of change. Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford sat with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole to answer questions regarding crime rates and how the future will be shaped under new leadership.

Commissioner Stanford will end his three months leading the department with homicides on the decline.

"In some cities, you’re seeing a reduction in homicides of eight percent, or so. We’ve doubled that," Stanford stated.

"You’re doing better than other violent cities in America?" FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked.

"We did and that’s a tribute to the individuals in this department doing the hard work, still understaffed, doing the work each and every day," Stanford replied.

At 44, with 21 years on the force, Stanford says he’ll remain with the department when newly appointed Commissioner Kevin Bethel takes over next month. He’ll lead a force that's short nearly 900 officers.

Cole asked, "Why don’t people want to be cops? Why don’t men and women want to be cops?"

"Policing, this profession, has been beaten up over the past few years," Stanford answered.

"Unfairly beaten up?" Cole continued.

"Not going to say unfairly. Across the board, there are some things in policing that need to be addressed," was Stanford’s reply.

"They’re not coming here. They don’t believe the city is safe. Where’s that coming from?" Cole asked.

"You’ve had years of rising numbers. The first years of those numbers dropping isn’t going to make people automatically feel safe at the drop of an eye," Stanford answered.

While lower than last year, the city is likely to end 2023 with more than 400 murders. Stanford points to easy access to guns and shooters with past arrests. "We’ve seen too many cases in the city where folks have previous gun possessions and arrests and you ask yourself, what’s being done with them?"

Stanford goes on to address how auto thefts are up nearly 80 percent. "We see a lot of these vehicles being stolen for joyrides to commit other crimes. Our officers are going out and recovering more vehicles, as well."

Stanford says his career has been rewarding, but isn’t sure he wants his child to follow into the field, "This is a dangerous job and it has nothing to do with this department."

Cole asks, "But, the inherent dangers seems to give you pause when you think about your loved one?"

"It does, that’s just normal," he replied.

"You are trying to recruit cops," Cole presses.

"We are. So, at the end of the day, I’m a cop," Stanford answered.