Man shot in head and killed in Feltonville: officials

A Feltonville street became the scene of deadly violence after someone took aim and fired a gun at a man.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound in his head, officials said.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Boudinot Street, in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood, about 7:15 Thursday night. They found the man lying in the street.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where the man died not long after they got there.

Investigators say an active investigation is underway, though they haven’t found any weapons and no one has been arrested.

