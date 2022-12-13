Police looking for man after pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run at Frankford intersection
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say a driver struck him with his vehicle, then fled the scene last month in Philadelphia's Frankford section.
Police say the suspect was speeding when he fatally hit a 36-year-old pedestrian at Frankford and Glenwood avenues and drove off on November 30.
The suspect continued speeding, hitting a vehicle at the intersection of Frankford and Castor avenues, then fleeing on foot.
Police say he grabbed a light-colored bag from the trunk, but it is unknown what was inside the bag.
The suspect is descried as having a unique braid hairstyle and light beard and mustache. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.