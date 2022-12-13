Police: 3 suspects sought for punching, kicking 66-year-old man in Chinatown carjacking

article

A carjacking turned violent in Chinatown last week, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify three men they say beat another man.

A 66-year-old man was removing a chain from his parking spot on the 900 block of Winter Street when three masked suspects jumped into his Lexus.

Police say two of the suspects punched and kicked the victim when he refused to let go his car door.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was eventually left unable to run away, and suffered minor injuries on his hands and legs.

The suspects then fled in the stolen car with the victim's iPhone 12.