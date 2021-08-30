No arrests made in shooting that killed 8-year-old girl at Delaware County football game, DA says

No arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that left an 8-year-old dead and her 12-year-old sister injured at a high school football game in Sharon Hill, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

The deadly gunfire reportedly happened around 9 p.m. Friday near the concession stand at the Sharon Hill Sports Complex on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road.

Family members of 8-year-old Fanta Bility said the child was at the game with her mother and siblings to support her sister who was cheerleading on the sidelines of a match between Academy Park High School and Pennsbury High School.

When shots rang out, family members say Fanta ran towards her mother but was hit in the neck and collapsed. She was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead.

A memorial has started in honor of Fanta at the Sharron Hill Sports Complex.

