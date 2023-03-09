Delaware County man, 37, fatally shot in Logan, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Delaware County man dead.
Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4900 block of N Broad Street in Logan just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
According to officials, 37-year-old Frank Pralour of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on the corner.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says police transported Pralour to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Small, Pralour had a firearm in his hand when he was found.
Police say surveillance shows the man was shot by a suspect standing in close proximity.
The case remains under investigation by the department's homicide unit.