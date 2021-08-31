Delaware County prepares for remnants of Ida impact

Local crews are preparing for the remnants of Ida and preparations are underway all across the area. The City of Philadelphia is staging rescue boats around vulnerable parts of the city

Preparing for road closures, mobile electronic signs stacked at the ready outside the Delaware County Emergency Services Center, while inside, planning for Ida.

"We are going to bring in extra staff to man 911, make sure our connectivity with PECO and other utilities are there and make sure out first responders are ready. Unfortunately, we see too often these flash floods turn into disasters," stated Director of Delaware County Department of Emergency Services Tim Boyce.

Forecasting up to six inches of rain and possible tornadoes, a tweet from a meteorologist with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency reads:

"Situation continues to grow more concerning for a significant flash flood event Wed. in PA."

State emergency managers begging those to stay at home.

"During the storm, if you don’t need to travel, don’t travel. There are a significant amount of people across the nation that drown in vehicles just by crossing moving water and having their vehicle swept away every year. These are preventable things," PEMA Director Randy Padfield explained.

In Berks County, the Army Corps of Engineers drawing down the water levels at the Blue Marsh Lake Reservoir to help control flooding. Also on high alert, those pummeled from recent tornado and flooding events near Bensalem, in Bucks County.

"We’re making sure all our drains are clean. The men and women down at the public works are working overtime to make sure that’s done. We have trees we wanted to get down. It’s very easy for trees to topple now, with any kind of wind at all," Bensalem mayor Joseph DiGirolamo stated.

Also opening in Delaware County are flood shelters, with at least one located near the flood prone Darby Creek. Emergency managers are trying to prevent dangerous water rescues that put resources at risk.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration in advance of Ida's expected impact.

