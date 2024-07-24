Delaware County teacher arrested for exposing himself, school district reveals in letter to parents

A local school district is alerting students, staff and parents about disturbing incidents allegedly involving one of their teachers.

Matthew Gagat, a fifth grade teacher at Lynnewood Elementary, was arrested for exposing himself twice in public over the past five months.

Once at a cemetery in Montgomery County in March, then again at a park in Bucks County last month, according to court documents.

MORE HEADLINES:

The schools superintendent says they first learned of the incidents in recent days.

"We are very much aware that there are many important questions to be answered and information to be addressed," Maureen Reusche said in a letter to parents.

Gagat was still listed on the school's website as of Wednesday morning.