Delaware firefighters to help battle McKinney Fire in California
SMYRNA, Del. - A team of firefighters from Delaware is headed to California to help battle the McKinney Fire.
WDEL-FM reports that the team of 20 wildland firefighters departed Smyrna’s Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday.
Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service says the team has a long road trip ahead of them.
He says the 21-day deployment includes about 14 working days and the rest will be spent driving.
CalFire says the McKinney Fire, which broke out July 29, has consumed about 60,000 acres.