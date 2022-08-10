Expand / Collapse search

Delaware firefighters to help battle McKinney Fire in California

Delaware
Associated Press
Flames burn through a forest at the McKinney Fire, in the Klamath National Forest near Yreka, California, on August 2, 2022. - At least four people are now known to have died in a wildfire sweeping through California, authorities said on August 2, as

SMYRNA, Del. - A team of firefighters from Delaware is headed to California to help battle the McKinney Fire. 

WDEL-FM reports that the team of 20 wildland firefighters departed Smyrna’s Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday. 

Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service says the team has a long road trip ahead of them. 

He says the 21-day deployment includes about 14 working days and the rest will be spent driving. 

CalFire says the McKinney Fire, which broke out July 29, has consumed about 60,000 acres.