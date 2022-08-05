Emaciated dog dies after being found in crate surrounded by brush on Delaware roadside

article

Authorities in Delaware say an emaciated dog died after it was found "clinging to life" inside a wire crate surrounded by brush on the side of the road.

Officials say workers from the Delaware Department of Transportation made the gruesome discovery off North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass.

The female dog, estimated to be around 2-years-old, lost most of its hair and was covered in sores and scabs. It was wearing a blue, orange and white collar, and didn't have a microchip.

Officials from the Office of Animal Welfare rushed the dog to a nearby animal hospital, but vets say she died from her injuries. The animal's condition was so poor that vets could not determine the dog's breed.

Delaware Animal Services is urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 302-255-4646.