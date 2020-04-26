Delaware officials announce 1st death of inmate from COVID-19

The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced the death of an inmate from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Robert Francisco, 79 of Newark, Del., became the first inmate to die as a result of the coronavirus at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Francisco passed away from complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and COVID-19 on April 25.

He was part of a minimum security housing unit that had been closely monitored since April 8, with twice daily temperature checks and proactive COVID-19 testing on April 10.

Francisco's first test was returned as negative, as was a second COVID-19 test administered at JTVCC on April 13.

On April 16, Francisco registered a fever and he was immediately moved to the prison infirmary before he was admitted to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Advertisement

Francisco's condition deteriorated and he had been receiving palliative care since April 24.

He had been in DOC custody since 1986 and was serving a 60-year sentence for unlawful sexual intercourse.

The DOC says a total of 9 inmates have recovered from COVID-19, including 1 new recovery in addition to 8 announced earlier this week.

The inmates are currently housed in a transitional housing unit in the JTVCC COVID-19 treatment center.

More than 1,750 inmates are checked twice daily for fevers and have received face masks to protect from the virus.

“The 16 inmates who have tested positive and have symptoms of the virus are receiving excellent care," said Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. "An additional 22 inmates who have tested positive through our aggressive proactive testing are asymptomatic with no signs of a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms. These asymptomatic inmates remain in quarantine in the DOC COVID Treatment Center for further screenings and monitoring.”

A review an informational chart of positive COVID-19 cases among DOC employees, contracted staff and inmates for each DOC facility by clicking HERE.

RELATED COVERAGE:

CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Resources to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Philadelphia area

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP