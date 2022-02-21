Police investigating late-night shootings in North Philadelphia, Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in the last 24 hours.
Police are searching for suspects who they say shot a woman in the leg Sunday night in North Philadelphia.
The shooting took place at 17th and Clearfield while she was in her car, authorities said.
According to police, the suspects fled in a small white Sedan.
The woman is at Temple Hospital in stable condition.
Police are also investigating after a man was shot on East Elkhart Street in Kensington just after midnight on Monday.
The man was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital by police.
There is no word on his condition.
