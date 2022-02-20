Family members demand justice for loved one killed in New Castle hit-and-run

A family is searching for answers after a 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in New Castle, Delaware.

Mary Spampinato-Moses said her child was born Isabella Spampinato and identified as Matthew.

On Saturday, Moses and her husband came up from Georgia to walk the route Matthew walked before he was hit and killed on Feb. 9 and with every step they take on Matthew’s final route, they think about what the world lost.

"I’m so angry right now," said Spampinato-Moses. "If they would have just stopped, I probably wouldn’t be this angry."

Matthew moved to the Delaware Valley last year and was a big advocate for the LQBTQ community and a beloved member of the Starbucks team.

"I’m so happy that they became everything they wanted to be," said Spampinato-Moses. "They just had so much love to give to everybody and they had so much more to give the world."

Matthew was an artist and was hoping to return to school to pursue some of his passions.

"I just keep hearing him say ‘But, I wasn’t done yet. I just wasn’t done yet, ya know?’"

SKYFOX was over the scene on Frenchtown Road in the area of Quigley Boulevard, in New Castle. Matthew had started to walk home after a shift and went back to collect tips from his job. Police told the family Matthew was walking in the grass far from where cars should be when he was hit.

Michael Moses, Matthew’s stepfather, was fighting back tears and anger as he asked for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

"Nobody deserves to go through this," Moses cried. "I don’t wish it on my worst enemy. Whoever done it knows they done it because they stopped and then left him there to die."

The only information the family has on a vehicle description is that it’s a dark-colored SUV.

His parents can see how many people Matthew touched in his short time in Delaware. The Starbucks where he was employed, as well as a few other Starbucks locations shut down for a day in his honor and set up a memorial.

"They took a real life angel that was on earth away," Moses remarked. "Somebody that would do anything for you and never ask for nothing in return."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help out the family and to offer a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to contact Cpl. Forester at 302-365-8465.

