Delaware student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school: state police

A teen is facing felony charges after a gun incident at a high school in Delaware Tuesday morning.

Students were beginning classes when a School Resource Officer received a tip that a student brought a gun to William Penn High School.

Police say the student was quickly found and searched, revealing a loaded firearm in their backpack.

The student, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and charged with felony weapons charges.

None of the school's students or staff were injured, according to police.