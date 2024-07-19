Delaware teacher accused of sending explicit photos to student over Snapchat: police

article

A Delaware teacher has been accused of sending explicit photos of herself to a student over Snapchat, authorities said Friday.

Alanis Pinion, an 8th-grade teacher at St. Mary Magdalen School in New Castle County, was taken into custody earlier this month.

Investigators say Pinion, 28, communicated with her students over Snapchat and allegedly sent explicit photos to a 14-year-old.

Pinion was charged with sexual solicitation of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and indecent exposure.

Pinion was taken to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution after failing to pay $46K bail.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was immediately alerted of the accusations and has fully cooperated with the investigation, police said.

"The Division of Police is concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward," police wrote.