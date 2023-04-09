Democratic candidate Maria Quiñones Sánchez drops out of Philadelphia mayor's race

article

Former city council member Maria Quiñones Sánchez has suspended her run for Philadelphia's next mayor.

Sanchez made the announcement Sunday, saying she was "sorry" for ending her campaign for the Democratic nomination.

"I am sorry to be suspending my campaign. I ran for mayor because I’ve lived every challenge this city faces, and with my policy and legislative experience, I felt I could tackle our city’s challenges head-on," she said.

She was among eight candidates running for the Democratic nomination for mayor after resigning as council member and announcing her campaign in September.

The Democratic candidate says she is "disappointed" by the lack of discussion surrounding help for Latino Philadelphians, and is calling on her party to address the community's needs.

"The needs of our community are specific and unique," Sanchez said. "They deserved to be addressed. Our role in the future of the city cannot be denied, but we need a city government that is responsive and understanding."

Sanchez suspended her campaign just days before FOX 29 and Temple University's "You Decide: Philadelphia’s Next Mayor, The Democratic Primary Debate."