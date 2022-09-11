Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds Montgomery County rally

With less than two months until Election Day, Democratic Senate candidate Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman gave his first public appearance since his stroke, in Montgomery County.

Women’s rights and abortion rights were top of mind for voters who turned out Sunday, many waiting in a line wrapped around Montgomery County Community College, in the rain.

John Fetterman supporter, Susan Wendt, stated, "We are concerned about our democracy."

MORE HEADLINES:

Supporters of Fetterman packed the college gymnasium, overflowing into the hallway, to be part of his rally, many focused on abortion rights.

"We can’t have anybody so far left. We need someone to actually that’s going to come in and fight for us," Aisha Harris remarked.

"Women should have the right to do with their body what they want," Michael Greenberg stated.

"Women are the reason we can win," Fetterman said to the packed crowd. "This decision – should it be made up to Dr. Oz? Or to a woman and a real doctor."

Spending roughly 10 minutes on stage, Fetterman promised, if he were the 51st vote, to get rid of the filibuster and codify Roe and plugged Governor candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

It was his first public appearance in Montgomery County since his stroke. He did not address debating opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, but instead spoke of Oz making light of his health scare and briefly explained what stroke recovery looks like.

"I want to go to Wegmans. I’m actually in Redner’s, but I tell you I’m shopping in Wegner’s. Sometimes, I push two words together, that’s the thing," Fetterman commented.

Fetterman was introduced by his wife Gisele and speakers ahead of him included Planned Parenthood representatives and Democratic leaders like Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, with a similar message.

"John has long believed that the right to an abortion is non-negotiable. I agree, which is why this doctor is supporting John Fetterman," Dr. Arkoosh said.

Fetterman released a statement in early September saying he will debate Oz sometime in the middle to end of October, but didn’t give specifics.