Demonstrators urge young people to put down the guns in Philly

Making music instead of mayhem that was the mission Saturday in Center City as dozens of demonstrators urged young people to put down the guns and pick up the drumsticks.

In just the past three days in Philadelphia, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was murdered after being shot in the head and overnight Saturday a woman in Kensington was shot three times in her chest. Earlier this month, a 6-year-old was shot and killed,

On Saturday, that protest came not just for that young boy, but for all victims of gun violence.

“No more silence, end the violence. So we step up, guns down, sticks up. A lot of the kids been saying that," Kiama Farlow told FOX 29.

Drum lines like the one led by Antoine Mapp with the Sixers Stixers marched from 30th and Market to encourage youth to pick up drumsticks instead of handguns.

Event organizer and off-duty police officer Kiama Farlow says joining a drum line as a youth was the best decision she could have made.

“There is unity in our community. We’re just reminding what’s already here. I grew up on the drill team since I was 10. I’m here now because of drill team. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for drill team. They saved my life," Farlow said.

