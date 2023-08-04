Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of girl, 17, who was walking her dog in Frankford

article

A fugitive wanted in connection to murder of a teenage girl who was stalked and gunned down while walking her dog in Philadelphia has been taken into custody.

Qasim Pointer was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday in Newark on charges related to the Sept. 2022 shooting death of 17-year-old Teryn Johnson in Frankford.

Investigators later released surveillance video from the incident that shoed a suspect shooter and a getaway car stalking Johnson’s path before opening fire.

Almost five months after the deadly shooting, U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Halim Evans and 29-year-old Jamel King after spotting their car at a King of Prussia hotel.

Pointer was highlighted by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office in July with eight fugitives wanted for homicides across Northeast Philadelphia.