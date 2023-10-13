Dirt bike rider critical after crash at Northeast Philadelphia intersection: police
PHILADELPHIA - The driver of a dirt bike is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.
Police say the 23-year-old rider ran a red light when he crashed at Bustleton and Cottman Avenue around 9 p.m.
A vehicle was hit on the passenger side.
The driver remained on scene, and the rider was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
An investigation is underway.