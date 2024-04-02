Discovery of maimed kitten leads to resuce of 37 more animals from deplorable conditions in Coatesville

article

A suspect has been charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 38 animals were rescued from deplorable living conditions in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Brandywine Valley SPCA officials say an officer was responding to a call about a stray dog last week when they were notified of an injured kitten. The one-month-old kitten was found wrapped in duct tape and smelling of waste and infection. The officer then noticed the kitten had been missing a front leg and the injury had not been treated.

The kitten, who now goes by the name ‘Roo,’ was rushed to veterinarians who were able to perform surgery and get her the care she needed. Roo survived emergency surgery and has been responding well to treatment.

"The thought of what this tiny kitten has endured is heartbreaking," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA’s Chief Executive Officer. "It is truly a miracle she survived this horrific trauma and neglect, and we are committed to providing her with the medical attention and care she needs to heal both physically and emotionally."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Brandywine Valley SPCA)

Officers later returned to the suspects home where they found dozens of cats and kittens, along with a dog, rabbit and turtle living in deplorable conditions. A total of 38 animals were removed from the home. One kitten was found deceased and some of the other animals had injuries, including infected eyes, untreated wounds, and upper respiratory infections.

The suspect has been charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect in Roo’s case. Dozens more charges are pending related to the rest of the animals found.