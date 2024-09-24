Expand / Collapse search

Dog thrown over fence at Atlantic County shelter adopted, living her best life

Published  September 24, 2024 11:14pm EDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - There is good news regarding a dog abandoned in July.

At that time, surveillance video showed a man throwing the dog over a fence at the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

Since that very frightening moment for the sweet girl, she is now living her best life, playing with her new sibling.

The humane society posted the pictures of her on social media Tuesday.

She is called Snookie and the shelter says she was adopted by a loving family in Texas.

She looks pretty happy and she appears to be doing quite well.