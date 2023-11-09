Dog walkers receive free training in community watch after series of Main Line break-ins

A push to crack down on crime in a Philadelphia suburb as police ask residents to be on alert after a series of home break-ins.

Dog owners, some with pups in tow, received training from Lower Merion Township Police on how to be an extra set of eyes and ears for police when out walking their furry family members.

"There are 75 million dog walkers in the country. Most are out walking, their heads are down. They got their phone. They’re not necessarily paying attention," President of Lower Merion Community Watch, Matt Preskin, said.

The Lower Merion town watch is hoping to change their habits and get dog walkers to help keep their neighborhood safe by becoming part of the Dog Walker Watch. Officer Darien Swain says the top tip is to be alert and be aware of your surroundings.

"You know your neighborhood probably better than we do, in a lot of ways," Officer Swain explained. "You know your neighbors, the vibe, the flow of the neighborhood. If you see something that appears to be unusual, definitely call 911."

"I do walk a lot with the dog and you do notice a lot of things when you are walking around, so I thought this was an interesting concept," Haverford resident, Bill Conrad, said.

The meeting is timely after a rash of break-ins in Lower Merion and surrounding townships. A motivating for neighbors in attendance.

"I heard about all the burglaries in the neighborhoods," Jonna McDougall said. "I’m out with the dog all the time and some neighbors and I thought it might be a good thing. Learn to distinguish what’s legit and what’s not."

Dog walkers are often out at all different hours so they could see something suspicious that might otherwise go unnoticed.

"Hopefully, lead to making some needed arrests for bad guys who might be surveilling neighborhoods," Officer Swain stated.

"I don’t know if I can be helpful, but if I can, I will," Conrad added.

For more information about Dog Walker Watch, head to Lower Merion Community Watch.