Dorm room set on fire at Drexel University; arson being investigated: police

An arson investigation is underway at Drexel University after officials say someone set a dorm room door on fire earlier this week.

The fire broke out late Wednesday night after decorations on a door were ignited, campus police say.

The dorm room is located inside "Race Hall" on the 3300 block of Race Street in Philadelphia's University City.

It is unclear how much damage was done, or who occupied the room.

Police have yet to release any details about a potential motive.

However, Drexel President John Fry says the university is investigating "to determine if bias, discrimination, or hate, which we do not tolerate at Drexel, was the motivation behind this incident."