Man being held prisoner after deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting on a North Philadelphia street claimed the life of a young man in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers responded to several reports of shots being fired near West Girard Avenue and North Broad Street around 2 a.m.
They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 21-year-old man shot in the head.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a second man, who was shot in the leg, is being treated as a prisoner while being treated at a local hospital.
No weapons have been recovered, and a motive is unknown at this time. The shooting is being investigated as police check for surveillance in the area.