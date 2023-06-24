Man being held prisoner after deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A double shooting on a North Philadelphia street claimed the life of a young man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers responded to several reports of shots being fired near West Girard Avenue and North Broad Street around 2 a.m.

They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 21-year-old man shot in the head.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say a second man, who was shot in the leg, is being treated as a prisoner while being treated at a local hospital.

No weapons have been recovered, and a motive is unknown at this time. The shooting is being investigated as police check for surveillance in the area.