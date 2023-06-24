Officials: Man sought for active warrant subject of barricade situation in East Falls
EAST FALLS - A man sought because of a warrant becomes the subject of a barricade situation in East Falls Saturday night.
According to authorities, police were on patrol in East Falls Saturday night, just after 8 p.m.
While on the patrol, the officers tried to stop a 34-year-old man who had an active warrant.
The man ran to a building on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace, heading inside and to the second floor and refusing to leave.
The barricade situation was declared about 8:15 and Philadelphia SWAT was called.
No other details were released regarding the incident or the suspect.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.