Officials: Man sought for active warrant subject of barricade situation in East Falls

A man sought because of a warrant becomes the subject of a barricade situation in East Falls Saturday night.

According to authorities, police were on patrol in East Falls Saturday night, just after 8 p.m.

While on the patrol, the officers tried to stop a 34-year-old man who had an active warrant.

The man ran to a building on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace, heading inside and to the second floor and refusing to leave.

The barricade situation was declared about 8:15 and Philadelphia SWAT was called.

No other details were released regarding the incident or the suspect.

