Double shooting erupts in kitchen of North Philadelphia home; 1 man critical: police

Two men have been hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after shots were fired inside a home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The double shooting unfolded in the kitchen of a home on the 800 block of Tioga street around 11 a.m.

One man, age 23, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 31-year-old man, is said to be in stable condition after being shot in the arm.

Police have yet to say what led to the shooting, but no arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered at this time.